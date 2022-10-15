Lakers News: Sacramento Kings Demolish Shorthanded Lakers In Preseason Conclusion

After your Los Angeles Lakers opted to move their priciest player to the bench, they suffered the karmic consequences, falling in embarrassing fashion to the Sacramento Kings for the second time this preseason, 133-86. L.A. wrapped up its preseason with a 1-5 record.

Darvin Ham experimented with his sixth starting lineup in as many preseason games, auditioning a first five of Patrick Beverley, Austin Reaves, Max Christie, LeBron James and Damian Jones. Ham mentioned to reporters that he did not view Westbrook's demotion to the bench as a demotion, calling it a "realignment" instead, per ESPN. Mike Trudell of Lakers.com reports Ham also noted that "the door isn't closed" on Brodie returning to the starting lineup.

Westbrook, in his new bench role, left the game in the first quarter with a left hamstring injury, never to return.

Anthony Davis, Lonnie Walker IV, and Troy Brown Jr. were also held out for the night, as they continue to recover from various maladies and the team (sagely) opted not to play them during an exhibition contest.

The slaughter started early. L.A. played no defense and got annihilated 36-23 in the first quarter. To be fair, Ham didn't seem particularly concerned with competing. To wit, Exhibit 9 signing Matt Ryan even made a first quarter appearance. Sacramento led 65-44 at the half.

James was the only Lakers player to score in double digits. He scored 12 points on 5-of-11 shooting from the floor, and pulled down three rebounds in 19:45 minutes. At least his fadeaway jumpers were on-point:

Tonight's starting backcourt of Patrick Beverley and Austin Reaves saw decidedly mixed results. Pat Bev went 0-of-3 from the field in 22:38, but made both of his free throw attempts to finish with two points. He also grabbed one rebound. Reaves, however, fared better. In 22:39 minutes, the second-year shooting guard out of Oklahoma went 4-of-5 from the floor for nine points. He also dished out three assists and pulled down three rebounds. Most importantly, though, he did this:

The more athletic Kings enjoyed a balanced scoring attack. Four Sacramento players scored 10 or more points. Star point guard De'Aaron Fox finished with a team-high 19 points, on 7-of-13 shooting, in just 23:48 minutes. The Kings couldn't miss tonight, and/or the Lakers' G League squad certainly couldn't contain them. The team went 46-for-75 from the field (61%) and 20-of-29 from long range (69%). Los Angeles wasn't so lucky, going 29-of-68 from the field and 8-of-22 from long range.