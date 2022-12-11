Lakers Rumors: Knicks, Lakers Talked Cam Reddish Deal Earlier This Month

Since their initial 2-8 record to start off the season, the Lakers have been on the hunt for additional talent to improve the roster. In aiming to climb their way to a championship— or playoff appearance at that— the team reportedly spoke to the New York Knicks earlier this month about a potential three-team trade.

Though it is not certain who or what the discussions were centered around, the Knicks’ forward Cam Reddish has been mentioned in trade rumors as of late and is a player who can certainly add value to the team.

NBA insider Ian Begley shared news on such speculations:

“There was a report from the New York Daily News on Wednesday that stated Reddish and his representatives were working with the Knicks on a trade…Reddish said he wasn’t aware of that development and hadn’t requested a trade. Regardless, several teams have expressed interest in trading for Reddish since the Knicks acquired him in January 2022. The Los Angeles Lakers, Miami Heat and Milwaukee Bucks are among the teams who reached out to New York in that span.”

“It’s worth noting that the Lakers and Knicks talked earlier this month about a potential trade that would have required a third team to complete.”

Both the Lakers and the Knicks are looking to get to .500 on the season. After losing three straight games, L.A. is now 10-15, while New York sits at 13-13 after winning three in a row.

With many trade rumors circulating, the Lakers allegedly aren't looking to trade away their first-round picks unless they can get some All-Star caliber players in return. Looking at the Knicks, they do have former All Stars like Julius Randle along with some younger talent in RJ Barrett.

Reddish is also a young player, but hasn’t yet reached All-Star play. The former Blue Devil was originally selected 10th overall by the Atlanta Hawks in the 2019 NBA Draft and has a career average of 10.2 points, 3.0 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game.

With this news occurring months ago, it is unclear if the two teams are still currently in discussion of any possible trade deal. Regardless of what transpires, there is still time for both teams to make a move before the trade deadline in February.

Until then, Los Angeles can only try to lock in a deal that will give them the extra help they need in their current lineup.