AllLakers
Top Stories
News

Kobe Bryant On Michael Jordan: 'I Don't Get Five Championships Here Without Him'

Melissa Rohlin

Michael Jordan was skeptical. 

It was the 1998 NBA All-Star game and a young Kobe Bryant was a bit too confident, a bit too eager. 

In the locker room, Jordan, a five-time NBA champion, trash-talked the 19-year-old during his All-Star debut. 

"That little Laker boy is going to take everybody one-on-one," Jordan said in episode five of "The Last Dance." "He doesn't let the game come to him. He just go out there and take it."

Jordan went on to say that if they were teammates, Bryant wouldn't get any touches. 

"After the first four attempts? If I was his teammate, I wouldn't pass him the f---ing ball," Jordan said. "You want this ball again, brother? You better rebound."

Jordan ribbed Bryant publicly, but privately he was there for him. 

"I had a question about shooting this turnaround shot, so I asked him about it," Bryant said in an interview for the documentary. "He gave me a great, detailed answer. But on top of that, he said, 'If you ever need anything, give me a call.' He's like my big brother."

Bryant took that offer a bit too literally for Jordan's taste.

At Bryant's public memorial after he tragically died in a helicopter crash on Jan. 26. Jordan said that Bryant used to bother him with questions in the middle of the night. 

"He used to call me, text me, 11:30, 2:30, 3 o'clock in the morning, talking about post-up moves, footwork, and sometimes, the triangle," Jordan said at Staples Center on Feb. 24. "At first, it was an aggravation. But then it turned into a certain passion. This kid had passion like you would never know."

Those conversations had a big impact on Bryant.

Bryant struggled a bit when he entered the league as a 17-year-old straight out of high school. Jordan was his hero. And he was determined to make him his mentor. 

"It was a rough couple of years for me coming into the league because at the time, the league was so much older," Bryant said. "It's not as young as it is today. Nobody was really thinking much of me. I was the kid who shot a bunch of airballs, you know what I mean."

Bryant studied Jordan. He emulated him. He picked his brain. And he eventually may have surpassed him. 

Jordan recently said Bryant is the only person who could've beaten him in a game of one-on-one "because he steals all of my moves."

Bryant proudly acknowledged the thievery.

"What you get from me is from him," Bryant said. "I don't get five championships here without him because he guided me so much. He gave me so much great advice."

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

All Four Players Ahead Of Michael Jordan In All-Time Scoring Played For Lakers

Can you name the four players who scored more than Jordan over their NBA careers?

Jill Painter Lopez

Natalia Bryant Honors Gianna On Her Birthday: 'I Miss Your Smile Everyday'

Natalia Bryant honored her sister Gianna on what would've been her 14th birthday on Friday.

Melissa Rohlin

LeBron James Wins Generation Change Award At Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards

The Lakers superstar was honored with two awards during the virtual show.

Melissa Rohlin

Nick Young And JaVale McGee Nearly Get Into A Car Crash

Young was about to scream at the other driver when he realized it was Lakers center JaVale McGee.

Melissa Rohlin

LeBron James, Kim Kardashian and More Honor Gianna Bryant On Her Birthday

Gianna Bryant, who died in a helicopter crash on Jan. 26, would've turned 14 on Friday.

Melissa Rohlin

A New Variety Of Pink Roses Was Named After Vanessa Bryant's Daughter Gianna

The first-of-its-kind roses were delivered to Vanessa Bryant on what would’ve been Gianna’s 14th birthday on Friday.

Jill Painter Lopez

Kanye West Calls Kobe Bryant 'the basketball version of me'

West opened up about his relationship with Bryant in an interview with GQ.

Jill Painter Lopez

Pau Gasol Says Kobe Bryant Would've Ran Through His Grandmother To Win Gold In 2008

Gasol talked about Bryant's competitiveness during the 2008 Olympic Games on an episode of the 'Inside the Green Room' podcast.

Melissa Rohlin

Vanessa Bryant On What Would've Been Gianna's 14th Birthday: 'You Are Part Of My Soul'

Vanessa wrote a heartfelt message on Instagram on what would've been Gianna's 14th birthday.

Melissa Rohlin

LeBron James Will Host A Virtual Graduation For The Class Of 2020

James is doing something special to honor high school seniors who will miss out on their 2020 graduation because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Melissa Rohlin