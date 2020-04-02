Kobe Bryant's New Book Is No. 1 Amazon Best-Seller For Children

Kobe Bryant's most recent book "The Wizenard Series: Season One," was released posthumously on Tuesday and already is No. 1 on Amazon's best seller list for children's books.

Bryant, who died in a helicopter crash on Jan. 26 alongside his 13-year-old daughter Gianna and seven other people, coauthored the book with Wesley King.

"Welcome back to Dren! We hope you are all ready to catch up with the West Bottom Badgers for another magical basketball season," Bryant's wife, Vanessa, wrote on Instagram on Tuesday.

Bryant's first book "Wizenard Series Training Camp" was about the West Bottom Badgers, the worst youth basketball team in the league, who turns things around with their coach and some magic.

His most recent book is about a benchwarmer for the West Bottom Badgers named Reggie. He dreams of being the best, but the gym seemingly works against him in magical ways.

Bryant was a five-time champion, a two-time Finals MVP and a one-time regular season MVP in 2008 over his 20 seasons with the Lakers.

After retiring in 2016, Bryant poured himself into storytelling, winning an Oscar in 2018 for his short film, "Dear Basketball" and creating "The Wizenard Series."

"Bittersweet without my collaborator, but grateful to see the words live on," King wrote on Twitter. "This a book about chasing your dreams."