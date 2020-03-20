AllLakers
Kyle Kuzma Donates Money To Flint YMCA To Serve Food To Seniors

Jill Painter Lopez

Lakers forward Kyle Kuzma is giving back again to his hometown of Flint, Mich. during the COVID-19 pandemic. 

Kuzma is partnering with the YMCA to donate 550 meals per week to seniors.

The food donation will be for a minimum of six weeks. There will be a dinner and snack donated to needy seniors every day beginning this Monday, seven days a week. 

YMCA CEO Shelly Hilton made a video post about the dire needs of many in the Flint community, expressing appreciation for Kuzma’s support. 

“Thank you to Kyle Kuzma, who is staying with the Y and paying for 550 meals each week so our seniors will not go hungry,” she said in the video. 

Hilton said meals will be served at eight sites around the Flint area, which will amount to 4,200 meals per week and 25,200 meals over the next six weeks. 

Hilton urged YMCA members not to cancel their memberships and to keep paying monthly dues, even though the facility is shut down - as ordered by the government - so that they can continue to serve and help others. 

 “The challenges posed by COVID-19 have hit our Michigan community hard and the need is great,” Hilton said. “... The Y is more than plaster and pipes. It’s people and programs. To that end, the Y is continuing to serve the people of Flint.” 

You can donate to the YMCA in Flint at www.flintymca.com.

