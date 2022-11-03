Lakers News: L.A. Holds On To Beat Pelicans In OT Thriller

Your Los Angeles Lakers are officially stringing wins together! Tonight, L.A. worked its home Crypto.com Arena crowd into a frenzy with a nail biter of a victory, a 120-117 overtime thriller over a solid New Orleans Pelicans team.

The big headline: seven games in, Lonnie Walker IV really looks like an honest-to-goodness NBA-caliber starter. He has emerged as the closest thing the Lakers have to a reliable bucket getter beyond stars Anthony Davis and LeBron James (with apologies to Russell Westbrook). Tonight, the 6'4" shooting guard sliced and diced to the rim and made some timely triples en route to a team-best 28 points (his season-high) on 9-of-17 shooting from the floor (5-of-9 from deep!) and 5-of-6 shooting from the charity stripe. He also chipped in three rebounds, an assist, a steal and a block.

In other Lakers role player news, sharpshooting small forward Matt Reeves has now emerged as a more critical player in head coach Darvin Ham's rotation than Kendrick Nunn or Damian Jones, who were both healthy scratches in an overtime game. Reeves, as you'll recall, was a training camp invitee who narrowly made L.A.'s opening night roster after some impressive long range preseason nights. Having a wing whose shooting opponents need to respect is so imperative for L.A., a team lousy with mediocre point guards, that to an extent it makes sense Nunn has lost his standing on the team.

One wonders how Dennis Schroder, who isn't much of a three-point shooter, will be integrated into the lineup when he returns from his thumb surgery -- or if Thomas Bryant, also recuperating from a thumb surgery, will go the way of Jones. Ham seems comfortable playing Anthony Davis and Wenyen Gabriel at center. It's clear that the priority is creating pace and space around James, Davis and Westbrook, so traditional centers may not fit that mold. Nunn is a career 36.2% three-point shooter, so his fall out of the rotation is a bit more surprising, although he certainly wasn't nailing his treys this year (he's making just 27.3% of his 3.7 attempts).

Given that AD misses plenty of games, Jones and Bryant should still get some run, but the fact that they may have already been relegated to break-glass-in-case-of-emergency pieces is somewhat surprising.

But anyway, let's get to the game.

Both teams started out slowly on offense. When Russell Westbrook was brought in for starting small forward Troy Brown Jr., he helped spruce things up for L.A. a bit. L.A. whiffed on a ton of long-range looks in the opening frame, ultimately going 3-of-11 from deep during the period. Overall, the Lakers went just 9-of-26 (35%) from the floor, while the Pelicans shot 11-of-21 (52%). New Orleans led after the first quarter, 27-23.

During the game's second period, Los Angeles enjoyed one of its best frames of basketball this season, outscoring the Pellies by 16 points (33-17) in the frame to take a double digit halftime lead, 56-44.

The team looked really engaged and, well, joyful by this point of the night. It really feels like, with the burden of expectations lifted somewhat, the team is able to play a bit more freely. Staggering the minutes of Russell Westbrook and LeBron James seems to have worked wonders for both players. Davis looks re-energized, despite his reported lower back tightness. Check out his two-way play here, amidst a 9-0 Lakers run in the period:

In the third period, L.A.'s luck changed for the worse. The Pelicans outscored the Lakers 35-24 in the frame, thanks in large part to the scoring efforts of stars Zion Williamson and CJ McCollum, plus some jumpers from energy-changing bench guard Jose Alvarado.

Russell Westbrook only made one bucket in the third quarter, but darn it if it wasn't pretty. Check it out below: a crafty up-and-under layup over the much bigger Williamson:

Both teams basically held serve throughout much of the fourth frame. Walker, who was pushing the pace all night, posterized Alvarado with this face-melting fast break slam early in the quarter:

With the Lakers trailing by three and just 1.3 seconds left on the regulation shot clock, L.A. needed a miracle. So Austin Reaves inbounded a cross-court pass to Matt Ryan, who did this on a fadeaway corner heave:

I think Matty Ice is here to stay.

With the win, the Lakers move to a 2-5 record on the young 2022-23 season. There's plenty of work left to be done, but this marked the club's second straight solid (home) win over a postseason contender.

Tomorrow night, L.A. hopes to keep the good times rolling against one of the West's surprise early season success stories, the 6-3 Utah Jazz.