It sounds like your Los Angeles Lakers may be in the market for roster help after all.

That said, the big name they've been linked with again of late would be more of an around-the-margins type of addition for the 12th-seeded Lakers, currently a smidge below .500 with a 19-22 record.

LA is reportedly one of the clubs inquiring about the availability of little-used New York Knicks forward Cam Reddish, per Michael Scotto of HoopsHype.

Scotto reports that the Knicks are looking for two second-round draft selections in exchange for the former No. 10 pick in the 2018 draft out of Duke. Though he's playing with another Blue Devil teammate from his draft class, RJ Barrett, he has yet to latch on to meaningful minutes in New York.

The Lakers have been linked to Reddish before, so the fact that his name has popped up again as a possible target is intriguing.

Reddish has been totally out of Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau's lineup since December 4th, so it certainly seems like New York would be interested in moving him for some kind of future draft equity. Through 20 games (including eight starts) he did play this season, the 6'8" small forward is averaging 8.4 points on .449/.304/.879 shooting splits, 1.6 rebounds, an assist and 0.8 steals.

The 23-year-old, still on his rookie scale contract, is a lengthy, athletic option, and certainly could be an upgrade over the Juan Toscano-Anderson reserve small/power forward position for the Lakers.