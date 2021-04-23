Anthony Davis looks rusty as Lakers fall to Mavericks

L.A. big man finishes 2-for-10 from the field in 17 minutes

After missing 30 straight games, Los Angeles Lakers big man Anthony Davis understandably had to shake off the cobwebs.

Davis finished 2-for-10 from the field, with four points, four rebounds, an assist, a block and a steal in 17 minutes.

Lakers head coach Frank Vogel said going into Thursday’s game that Davis would be on a minutes restriction. Davis started the game but did not play in the second half.

However, Lakers fell behind my as many as 18 points and ultimately couldn’t find a way to slow down Luka Doncic in a 115-110 loss at Dallas on Thursday evening.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope led the Lakers with 29 points, making 6-for-11 from beyond the arc. It's the third straight game Caldwell-Pople made at least five three-pointers in a game.

Dennis Schröder made 14 of his 25 points in the third quarter. He also finished with 13 assists.

While L.A.’s backcourt duo played well, the Lakers had trouble stopping Doncic on the other end, as he finished with 30 points, eight assists and eight rebounds.

Kristaps Porzingis totaled 19 points, but had to leave the game in the second half due to an ankle injury.

The Lakers dropped to 35-24 on the year, while the Mavericks improved to 32-26.

Top player: Andre Drummond finished with another double-double, totaling 14 points and 18 rebounds. Montrezl Harrell added 14 points and six rebounds.

What I liked: Los Angeles finished with a 22-12 advantage in second-chance points.

What I didn’t like: The Lakers turned it over 16 times and Dallas finished with 11 steals.

Injuries: Caldwell-Pope rolled his right ankle in the third quarter, had it re-tape and returned to the game.

They said it: “It’s going to be very fun. Just our chemistry already for the short time we’ve been together on the floor has been outstanding.” -- Drummond on playing with Davis.