Anthony Davis Says Game 4 Vs. Suns Is ‘Biggest Game of the Series’

Lakers are hopeful Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (knee) can play Sunday
Los Angeles Lakers head coach Frank Vogel said forward Anthony Davis and guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope will be listed as questionable for Game 4 on Sunday against the Phoenix Suns.

Davis suffered a sprained left knee while blocking Phoenix guard Devin Booker’s shot and trying to avoid stepping on him afterward. Caldwell-Pope suffered a left knee bruise when he collided with Booker in the second half of L.A.’s Game 3 win over the Suns on Thursday and did not return.

However, Vogel is hopeful that both will play.

Davis took it one step further.

“There is no chance that I don’t play tomorrow,” Davis said. “Obviously, we still want to see how I feel. But it’s the playoffs and I want to be on the floor. … As a player, I’ve wanted to be in this moment. You want to be in the playoffs and help contribute to my team’s success. I want to be out there.”

Davis said he had treatment and wore a sleeve to help reduce the swelling on Saturday. He’ll get the injury looked at by the team’s training staff later Saturday evening or Sunday morning to make sure he’s ready to play in what he calls the biggest game of the series.

“We’re going in wanting to protect home court and they want to take home court again,” Davis said. “We know they’re going to come out and play desperate in a sense. You never want to come out and lose back-to-back games of any series. You want to learn from your mistakes.

“We have to have that mindset, knowing that this team is going to come out with a lot of desperation. Guys might play a lot of minutes on their side. Guys might make shots, but we have to continue what we do on both ends of the floor and we should be fine. But it’s going to be a big game tomorrow, probably the biggest game of the series, besides if it goes to a Game 7.”

