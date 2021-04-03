Kyle Kuzma, hot-shooting Lakers crown Kings

Kyle Kuzma, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and the rest of the Los Angeles Lakers had struggled shooting from the 3-point line during the second half of the season.

But Friday on the road against the Sacramento Kings, Kuzma, Caldwell-Pope and the Lakers heated up from deep, leading L.A. to a 115-94 victory.

Caldwell-Pope finishing 4 of 7 from the 3-point line, totaled 13 points. Kuzma led Los Angeles with 30 points, also shooting 4 of 7 from the 3-point line.

Since the 2019-20 season, when Caldwell-Pope scores 12 or more points, the Lakers have a 25-6 record.

The Lakers finished 17 of 33 (51.5 percent) from beyond the arc, including a Talen Horton-Tucker bank 3-pointer in the second half.

The Lakers had five players finish in double figures.

Los Angeles led by as many 16 points in the first half, heading into the locker room at halftime up 65-53. The Lakers pushed that lead to 27 points in the second half.

Harrison Barnes led the Kings with 24 points.

Los Angeles improved to 31-18 on the season, while the Kings dropped to 22-27.

LeBron James (right high-ankle sprain) and Anthony Davis (right calf strain) did not play and remain out indefinitely. The Lakers are now 3-5 without James in the lineup.

Top player: Dennis Schröder had another solid game leading the offense, finishing with 17 points and eight rebounds. Markieff Morris finished with 14 points -- all in the first half. Talen Horton-Tucker added 13 points.

What I liked: The Lakers outrebounded Sacramento 64-44.



What I didn’t like: The Lakers still struggled taking care of the basketball, finishing with 17 turnovers.

Injuries: Questionable entering the game with a neck injury, Wesley Matthews hit the back of his head on the padding surrounding the base of the basket after landing awkwardly on a drive to the basket with 1:27 left in the first quarter. He went to the locker room for further evaluation. The Lakers announced Wesley Matthews had a neck sprain and he did not return to the game. X-rays came back negative. New Addition Andrew Drummond remains day-to-day with a bruised big toe.

They said it: “If felt really good. I think from February we’ve been struggling from the 3-point line. So, it was just good for our morale.” – Kyle Kuzma commenting on L.A.’s hot shooting night.