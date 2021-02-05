NewsSI.com
Search

LeBron James has ‘zero energy, zero excitement’ for All-Star game

Lakers superstar calls plan to hold game a slap in the face to players
Author:
Publish date:

Los Angeles Lakers swingman LeBron James strongly disagrees with the NBA’s plan to hold the annual All-Star game in Atlanta on March 7.

Although the plan is not yet official, James indicated that continuing to hold the game is a needless gathering of the league’s best players during the COVID-19 global pandemic.

“I have zero energy and zero excitement about an All-Star game this year,” James said on Friday after his team’s convincing win over the Denver Nuggets. “I don’t even understand why we’re having an All-Star game, but it’s the agreement that the players’ association and the league came about.

“It’s been a short offseason for my teammates and myself for 71 days. And then coming into this season, we were told that were not having an All-Star game, so we had a nice little break from March 5 through the 10, a nice little opportunity for me to recalibrate for the second half of season and my teammates as well and some of the guys in the league, and then they throw an All-Star game on us like this and just breaks all of that up.”

James is currently No. 2 overall and No. 1 in the Western Conference in fan voting, while Anthony Davis was No. 4 in fan voting among frontcourt players in the Western Conference.

The next fan voting update will be released on Thursday, Feb. 11 according to the league.

“It’s pretty much kind of a slap in the face," James said. "And we’re also still dealing with a pandemic, we’re still dealing with everything that’s going on, and we’re going to bring the whole league into one city that’s open. So, obviously the pandemic has nothing to do with it at this point, when it comes to that weekend

“Obviously, you guys can see I’m not very happy about it, but it’s out of my hands and I’ll be there if I’m selected. But I’ll be there physically, not mentally.”

USATSI_15334896
News

LeBron James has ‘zero energy, zero excitement’ for All-Star game

USATSI_15532480
News

LeBron James posts triple-double, Lakers outhustle Nuggets

USATSI_15334893
News

LeBron James, Anthony Davis among NBA leaders in All-Star voting

USATSI_14948885
News

Lakers face tough test in Nikola Jokic, Denver Nuggets at Staples Center

USATSI_15370612
News

Jared Dudley offers perspective in revealing book on Lakers, NBA bubble

USATSI_15516353
News

Fans ejected after heckling LeBron James during Hawks’ game

USATSI_15515723
News

Anthony Davis powers Lakers over Hawks

USATSI_15482860
News

Alex Caruso doing little things that lead to winning for Lakers