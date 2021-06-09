Report: Lakers forward LeBron James Switching from No. 23 to No. 6

The 17-time NBA All-Star appears in new "Space Jam" movie next month

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James plans to switch his from No. 23 to No. 6 next season, according to Shams Charania and Tima Cato of The Athletic.

James entered the league as the No. 1 overall selection of the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2003 wearing No. 23.

James then switched to No. 6 when he joined the Miami Heat in 2011 and went back to No. 23 when he returned to the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2014.

Upon his arrival to L.A. in 2018, James stayed with No. 23.

The impetus of James’ switch back to No. 6 is his starring role in “Space Jam: A New Legacy,” which will be released in July. James wears No. 6 in the movie.

James reprises Michael Jordan’s role in the Looney Tunes sequel.