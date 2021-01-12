Lakers forward Markieff Morris fined $35K for on-court altercation

The NBA announced on Tuesday that Los Angeles Lakers forward Markieff Morris has been fined $35,000 and Houston Rockets center DeMarcus Cousins fined $10,000 for their roles in an on-court scuffle, according to Kiki VanDeWeghe, executive vice president of basketball operations.

Morris got into a shoving match with the former Laker big man with 2:15 left in the first quarter. The two had to be separated as Cousins made his way to the Houston bench.

Morris initially knocked down Jae’Sean Tate and Cousins knocked Morris down in retaliation. Morris then sought out Cousins and bumped him. The two had words and had to be separated. Both received technical fouls. Morris also received a flagrant 1 foul for knocking down Tate and was ejected from the game.

Cousins was ejected a few minutes later for a flagrant 2 foul after chopping down on LeBron James trying strip the ball. The contact did not appear intentional, but Cousins headed for the showers.

The Lakers replaced Cousins on the roster with Morris last February.