Lakers prepare to welcome back fans April 15 vs. Celtics

Pro teams can host up to 2,000 fans in indoor arenas in California

The Los Angeles Lakers announced on Friday the state of California guidelines that will allow fans to return to Staples Center for the first time this season.

The Lakers stated at the start of the season that the team would wait to unfurl the banner from L.A.’s 17th NBA title until fans could return to the arena.

According to the team, the Lakers plan to work with Los Angeles County public health department and Staples Center to finalize plans to have fans safely attend games starting April 15 against the Boston Celtics.

“That’s going to be super exciting for our whole community,” said Lakers head coach Frank Vogel. “I know our guys, our coaches, our organization internally will be really excited about it. I think the players on the floor will notice the energy that our fans bring.

“Obviously, we don’t know exactly how many fans will be there yet but just having some in there will bring us great energy and I’m just happy for the L.A. community.”

Los Angeles County transitioned into the orange tier on Friday, which means indoor sporting events can host up to 10 percent of capacity or 2,000 fans -- or up to 35 percent capacity if all spectators test negative or have proof of vaccination for COVID-19.

Fans have been barred from the Staples Center since March 11, when the NBA shut down after Utah’s Rudy Gobert tested positive for COVID-19.

The Lakers recently received permission from Los Angeles County health department to have 50 guests at games, in accordance with protocols for TV and award show productions in L.A. County.