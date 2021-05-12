Talen Horton-Tucker rescues Lakers in overtime win over Knicks

With victory, L.A. still has outside chance to earn No. 6 seed in West

Trailing by as many as 10 points midway through the fourth quarter, the Los Angeles Lakers dug deep, finding a way to earn a come-from-behind, 101-99 overtime victory over the New York Knicks at Staples Center on Wednesday.

Playing against his childhood idol in Knicks’ guard Derrick Rose, 20-year-old Talen Horton-Tucker was the catalyst.

The Chicago native totaled 13 points and 10 rebounds. Horton-Tucker scored eight of L.A.’s 10 points in overtime, including the game-winner, splashing a three-pointer from the wing over the outstretched arms of Rose.

“It’s big,” Horton-Tucker said after the game. “During the game, at that moment I wasn’t really thinking of it like that. I was just trying to get the win. But after, when you look back and see it, not too many kids from Chicago can say they just did that.”

With the win, the Lakers (39-30) remained the No. 7 seed, just a game behind the Dallas Mavericks (40-29). The Lakers also improved to 5-1 in overtimes this season.

“Talen Horton-Tucker really stepped up,” Lakers head coach Frank Vogel said. “He had a young player type of night, with a lot of good play bad play situations, particularly down the stretch. And I loved that he just kept his poise. He didn’t get down on himself. He remained confident.”

Kyle Kuzma paced the Lakers with 22 points. Anthony Davis added 20 points and Andre Drummond chipped in 16 points and 18 rebounds.

The Knicks finished a six-game road swing 3-3 overall and play their final three games of the regular season at home in Madison Square Garden.

Playing against his former team, Julius Randle totaled a game-high 31 points for New York, while Derrick Rose contributed 27 points, six rebounds and six assists of the bench.

LeBron James missed his fifth game in a row. James decided to take more time to rest his sore ankle after returning from a six-week absence due to a right, high-ankle sprain. The Lakers are hopeful James can play at home against the Houston Rockets.

The Lakers suffered some injuries in this one. Davis limped of the court with a groin injury but said he’s hopeful to play on Wednesday.

“We’ll see how he responds overnight in terms of his availability for tomorrow,” Vogel said.

Point guard Alex Caruso started the game but dealt with right foot soreness after exiting the game in the opening quarter and did not return.

The Lakers will unfurl the team’s championship banner from last year’s NBA title in the team’s final home game on Wednesday.