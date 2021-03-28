Report: Lakers expected to sign C Andre Drummond

According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, former Cleveland Cavaliers center Andre Drummond intends to sign with the Los Angeles Lakers once he clears waivers at 2 p.m. local time on Sunday.

Per the report, the Lakers and the Boston Celtics were in talks with Drummond’s agent Jeff Schwartz after his client’s reached an agreement to have the remainder of his $27.9 million contract bought out by the Cavaliers on Friday.

According to Brad Turner of the Los Angeles Times, Drummond hopes to attend Sunday night's game between the Lakers and the Orlando Magic at Staples Center.

Drummond is reportedly attracted by the possibility of a starting role with the Lakers, who need interior defensive help due to the absence of Anthony Davis (right calf strain) and LeBron James (right high-ankle sprain).

The 27-year-old Drummond has not played a game since Feb. 12. He averaged 17.5 points and 13.5 rebounds in 25 starts for the Cavaliers this season.

When Cleveland traded for a younger center earlier this season in Jarrett Allen, Drummond’s playing time was reduced. Drummond reached an agreement with the Cavaliers to leave the active roster until a trade or buyout allowed the big man to move to another team.