LeBron James upgraded to questionable for Lakers, could play vs. Kings

L.A. 8-12 with 36-year-old superstar out due to a right, high-ankle injury
The Los Angeles Lakers upgraded swingman LeBron James from out to questionable for Friday’s game against the Sacramento Kings, opening the door for his return to the floor for the first time in six weeks.

According to an ESPN report, James plans to test his right ankle and make a game-time decision. If does not play Friday, James could potentially return on Sunday against the Toronto Raptors.

Los Angeles could use James. Out since March 20 with a right, high-ankle sprain, the Lakers are 8-12 without their superstar during that stretch.

Los Angeles recently finished 1-3 on a four-game road trip and have lost five of their last seven games.

James recently posted a video of him jogging on social media and appears nearing a return.

The Lakers (36-25) are clinging to the No. 5 seed in the Western Conference. They face the Kings (25-37), who are six games behind the Golden State Warriors for the No. 10 spot in the play-in game for the postseason.

Sacramento opens a four-game road trip against the Lakers on Friday.

