With 10-day contracts now en vogue across the NBA, your Los Angeles Lakers continue to monitor available free agents.

As we revealed last week, rumblings had emerged that one-time Laker (technically) DeMarcus Cousins is set to get a look soon. Now, we have more intel on exactly what the timeline for Boogie's arrival looks like.

According to Chris Haynes of Bleacher Report, LA intends to try out the 6'10" big man tomorrow.

Cousins was a four-time All-Star while playing for the Sacramento Kings and New Orleans Pelicans, before being felled by lower body issues.

The two-time All-NBA Second Teamer signed a $3.5 million deal with the Lakers as a free agent in Anthony Davis's fateful first season in LA. He tore his ACL during a workout ahead of the regular season, and was later waived so that Los Angeles could add Markieff Morris for the home stretch of what would wind up being a title run. LA still gave Cousins a championship ring, though.

Most recently, the 32-year-old big man split his time during the 2021-22 NBA season between the Milwaukee Bucks and Denver Nuggets. Cumulatively, he played in a total of 48 contests for both clubs, averaging nine points on .460/.303/.760 shooting splits, 5.6 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 0.7 steals a night.

Cousins has reportedly also been considering continuing his basketball career in Taiwan, with either the Tainan TSG Ghosthawks or the Kaohsiung Aquas of the T1 League.

Over the course of 654 career games to date, Cousins boasts averages of 19.6 points on .460/.331/.737 shooting splits, 10.2 rebounds, three assists, 1.3 steals and 1.1 blocks.