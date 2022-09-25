Your Los Angeles Lakers have made a minor personnel move just two days ahead of the opening of the club's first training camp under new head coach Darvin Ham.

23-year-old former Houston Cougars forward Fabian White Jr. has been released by the team, according to Jovan Buha of The Athletic.

The 6'8" 2022 All-ACC honoree spent five years at the University of Houston, in part because he tore his ACL during the 2020-21 NCAA season and appeared in just 13 contests with his team. After an intensive rehabilitation process, White rejoined the Cougars and turned in his best college season with the club in 2021-22.

Across 38 games (all starts), White averaged 12.5 points, 5.7 rebounds, 1.4 blocks, 1.2 assists, and one steal. He connected on 49.1% of his field goals, including 37.1% of his career-most 3.5 long-range attempts a night.

When news arrived of his signing as an undrafted rookie free agent earlier this summer via Mark Berman of Fox 26 Houston, White relayed his excitement for the opportunities to play for L.A.'s Summer League team and in team training camp.

“It means everything," White said, per Berman. "All the work I’ve put in has paid off. [Recovering from] the torn ACL, all the sprints I had to run, it all paid off.”

White's being waived does not necessarily mean that his Lakers association has totally ended. By benefit of inking an Exhibit 10 training camp deal with Los Angeles, White stands to rake in a $50,000 bonus should he link up with the team's NBA G League affiliate team, the South Bay Lakers.

Undrafted Boston University guard Javante McCoy and former 2021-22 two-way contract player Jay Huff are the team's remaining training camp signings.