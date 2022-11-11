Lakers: L.A. Worked Out Two New Free Agents

Shams Charania of The Athletic appeared on The Rally this week to reveal that your Los Angeles Lakers are apparently still looking to make moves around the fringes of their roster.

Per Charania, L.A. worked out two new free agents, 6'6" swingmen Tony Snell and Joe Wieskamp, with the hopes of bolstering their depth along the perimeter.

L.A. currently has all 15 of its standard roster spots filled, meaning it would need to cut a player to make room for either Snell or Wiesekamp -- or two, if it wanted to add both.

Wiesekamp, 23, was selected by the San Antonio Spurs out of Iowa as the No. 41 pick in the 2021 NBA draft. In his lone season with the Spurs, he didn't see much action, averaging 2.1 points a game on 35.7% shooting from the floor (32.6% from three-point land) in just 29 contests.

31-year-old journeyman Snell is a proven sharpshooter who never really emerged as anything more across stops in Chicago, Milwaukee, Detroit, Atlanta, Portland and most recently New Orleans. Through 601 NBA games (310 starts), Snell is an elite 39.4% three-point shooter on 3.1 tries a night. Given that the Lakers are still the worst three-point shooting team in the league at 29.3%, Snell could be worth a look.

As far as cuttable players go it seems that veteran's minimum signing Damian Jones has fallen out of head coach Darvin Ham's rotation, in favor of non-guaranteed signing power forward/center Wenyen Gabriel. It is somewhat surprising that Jones, who won a title with the Golden State Warriors last season, hasn't been able to carve out a consistent role for himself on a limited Lakers team, but such is the way of the world.

L.A. previously considered signing 10-year NBA wing Maurice Harkless after working out the vet in a deal earlier this season.