Laker: LA Insider Doubts Russell Westbrook's Ability to 'Evolve'

The Athletic's Bill Oram laid out Russell Westbrook's recent history of resistance to changing his style of play.

The Lakers have a new head coach, but the same old problem - Russell Westbrook. In his introductory press conference, Darvin Ham heaped praise upon the nine-time All-NBA guard. Ham even went as far as to deem Russ "one of the best players our league has ever seen".

He's also one of the most stubborn players the league has ever seen. To be fair, Russ's me-against-the-world approach is what vaulted him from UCLA bench player to NBA league MVP. His maniacal attitude is what made him great, and now, it's stopping the LeBron led Lakers from getting back to being championship contenders.

The Athletic's Bill Oram wrote how Ham's comments about Russ being effective without the ball in his hands and playing high-level defense were the same virtues that Frank Vogel tried to instill, and that were rejected by Westbrook.

"How did Westbrook respond to Vogel’s overtures of sacrifice? By ignoring Vogel’s pleas to sacrifice and throwing him under the bus within hours of him officially being fired."

It wasn't all rainclouds from Oram though. The Lakers beat reporter noted how Westbrook attending Ham's press conference in person, suggests that he's open to listening to new ideas - for now.

"No doubt the Lakers hope that Ham can be the right messenger for Westbrook, and the mere presence of the former MVP certainly suggests he is giving Ham the early benefit of the doubt. In the end, the onus is not on Ham to get through to Westbrook. Instead, it is incumbent on Westbrook to evolve."

"Evolve" is something that Westbrook has refused to do time and time again. It's why Kevin Durant left him in Oklahoma City. It's why Russ's Thunder teams suffered three-consecutive first round exits in the playoffs. It's why he's been on four different teams in five years.

Listening to a coach's desires is one thing, doing them is an entirely different story. 

