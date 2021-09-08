Laker News: Former Laker In ICU Fighting Covid-19

Depending on their age, Laker fans will often remember a core of Magic-Worthy-Kareem, or Shaq-Kobe-Fisher-Fox. Those combinations are probably the most popular. For some older millennials, those two eras skip one era that was really fun to watch. I'm talking about the Van Exel-Jones-Ceballos era. The mid 90's Lakers may have not won a title, but they were an exciting brand of basketball.

One of those names is Cedric Ceballos. He may have only been a Laker from 94-96, but he was and is Laker family. On Tuesday, Cedric went to twitter to ask for prayers and share that he is fighting.

As Covid-19 numbers continue to spike up again, unfortunately these incidents are very common for everyone. Very few people can say they have not had family hospitalized by this terrible pandemic. In 2011, Cedric suffered a "series of small heart attacks." Unfortunately, heart problems are considered a considered a risk factor for Covid-19. Cedric is certainly Laker family. For some, he is literally family. Cedric Ceballos is the 2nd cousin of the late Laker great, Kobe Bryant, as their grandfathers were brothers.

In the NBA, Cedric Ceballos was a slam dunk contest champion, and in his best year in Purple and Gold, he averaged 21.7 PPG, while hitting .397 from outside. In today's era, he'd be a prime slash and shoot player. Truth be told, the Lakers could use a player just like him to spread the floor in 2021-2022.

Cedric Ceballos is asking for thoughts and prayers, so Laker fans everywhere certainly extend those.