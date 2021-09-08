Laker News: Kobe Confessed His Legendary Qualities Were Huge Problems

Kobe Bryant once said that he didn't really have close friends. Laker fans know that Kobe had that same obsessive drive that Michael Jordan had. In fact, "Mamba mentality" has entered the lexicon (especially for Laker fans) in almost the same way "MacGyver" means to piecemeal something together as a solution. When one wants to complete something with laser-like focus and an unstoppable drive, they'd reference having the "Mamba mentality." This is synonymous with Kobe Bryant.

That obsessive drive lead Kobe to great heights. Five NBA titles, for starters, and a list of accolades that fills a page. This Kobe obsessive drive also lead to an isolating life for him, at times.

Kobe, speaking with GQ in a 2015 piece, said that the traits everyone admired him for, also came with their burdens. Much like Michael Jordan said in "The Last Dance" documentary, Kobe also said being a regular person means sacrificing greatness.

"The things that make someone not good at anything at all are a problem. If you want to be the greatest of all time at something, there’s going to be a negative side to that. If you want to be a high school principal, that’s fine, too — but that will also carry negative baggage.”

Pretty stark words from the Mamba. He also acknowledged that this drive and passion likely cost him deeper friendships.

“I can be a good friend. But not a great friend,” said Bryant. “A great friend will call you every day and remember your birthday. I’ll get so wrapped up in my s—, I’ll never remember that stuff. And the people who are my friends understand this, and they’re usually the same way. You gravitate toward people who are like you. But the kind of relationships you see in movies — that’s impossible for me.”

That quote can hold different freight for different people, but most people know friendships in movies don't always hold water, realistically. Very few people have a Frodo to their Sam, or a Romy to their Michelle. That said, many can relate to having a friend they text every day, or feel like they can always confide in.

Kobe's self-awareness when it comes to friendships he missed does not mean he didn't have any at all. Pau Gasol still tweets out things to his late friend, Kobe. Many young NBA superstars have said they called or texted Kobe throughout the years (post Kobe retirement of course.) Friendships are what we put into them.

The lesson in Kobe's words of course is likely balance. If you want to be the best at what you do, there's likely communication involved and leaning on friends can help. That said, an un-quenchable thirst and work ethic never hurt anyone's successes. Laker fans know, Kobe Bryant's work ethic brought a lot of joy into their lives, and brought him success other only dream of.