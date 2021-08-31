Laker News: LeBron James Authors Another Children's Book

LeBron James's first children's book was already a New York Times bestseller. The book I promise, was published in August of 2020.

LeBron's second book is titled We Are Family. It was co-written by Andrew Williams, author of Baseball’s Leading Lady: Effa Manley and The Rise and Fall of the Negro Leagues.

LeBron James continues to prove that his overall outreach extends across brands, markets, genres, and media. James' status as a mogul never dissipates even as he ages and his career in the NBA ages. Safe to say this will not change even into his retirement. LeBron James is a titan media mogul.