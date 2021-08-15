Laker News: Russell Westbrook and LeBron James Steal the Show at NBA Summer League

Despite the Lakers loss, Westbrook and James first public appearance had Twitter and fans buzzing.

It did not matter that the Lakers got pummeled by the Detroit Pistons 103-86, even with top lottery picks Cade Cunningham and Killian Hayes sitting out for the Pistons.

The Laker fans at the Thomas & Mack Center soon forgot about the game at hand and were surprised and giddy when Russell Westbrook and LeBron James showed up to support the Lakers against the Pistons.

The last time James showed up to Summer League to support the Lakers was back when he first signed with the purple and gold, then his first public appearance as a member of the Lakers. It should not be considered a coincidence that James made his second appearance with Westbrook (first public appearance together as teammates). As history has shown, James is very meticulous with what he says and portrays to the media and the public.

Earlier today, James posted to his Instagram of him working out with Westbrook recently, which obviously got Laker and LeBron fans hyped. Sensing a pattern here?

Remember when James tweeted and then deleted a post addressing the haters about the age of the team?

He must have seen all the memes mocking the old ages of his team, and looked to find something to build motivation. While it is laughable that James is trying to act as an underdog, all great players do things of this nature, finding any minuscule thing to use as motivation to achieve greatness.

Expect this to be the first of many public bromances that Westbrook and James will showcase during the upcoming season (maybe Anthony Davis too).

The best part of the night for Summer League had to be when James was leaving the arena, and he decided to pose with a young fan for a quick selfie, and predictably the fan went bezerk.