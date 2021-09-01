Laker News: Will Rajon Rondo and Russell Westbrook squash their beef?

The two players' history is well documented. Can they put it behind them?

Rajon Rondo and Russell Westbrook's history is a checkered one. For those with short memories or those who may have missed the event in question, it's here.

Westbrook's anger and beef being bigger at Rondo's brother is a bizarre moment. Rondo's brother clearly should not have been acting this way. He made a fool of himself, as does anyone who is in the stands and decides to become as big as the game. Rajon Rondo got chippy with Westbrook as well, which leads to the questions as to whether they will be able to bury their beef. We asked Laker fans what they thought in a poll:

Most voters seem to agree: grown professionals can squash their beef when the goal of winning is on the line. Their beef doesn't appear to extend onto social media the way a lot of NBA beefs do. The only other incident between them was here:

After that game, Westbrook blamed himself while subtly taking a jab at Rondo as well.

“I mean, honestly, it’s more on me,” Westbrook said. "I cannot allow myself to stoop down to anybody’s level. That’s not my character, who I am, so I gotta be better in regards to trash-talking when things are said.”

Still, it's hard to see their beef extending to the Lakers locker room. Rondo is a 15-year veteran and Westbrook is an elite NBA talent who is starving for an NBA championship. It is difficult to imagine Russell Westbrook putting an on-the-court beef above his desire to win a title.