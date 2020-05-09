Quinn Cook recently packed grocery bags full of food for frontline workers as part of the Lakers partnership with UCLA Health.

“Thanks again @lakers and @uclaheatlh for making this possible,” Cook tweeted.

The Lakers posted pictures of Cook wearing a purple-and-gold handkerchief that he used as a mask and gloves as he packed food in bags.

“To show our appreciation for all the frontline workers at @uclahealth, @QCook323 helped pack bags of groceries to be gifted to some of the hard working heroes in our city. #TeamLA. #NBATogether,” the Lakers wrote on Twitter.

Cook grew up in Washington D.C., and he and his family also partnered with The Carolina Kitchen restaurant to provide food for first responders earlier this month.

“Thank you again to all the first responders who put their life on the line for all of us!” Cook tweeted.

The NBA has been suspended since March 11 because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Lakers were atop the Western Conference with a record of 49-14 before the hiatus.

The Lakers are targeting May 16 for players to return to the team’s practice facility in El Segundo, according to The Athletic. Los Angeles has a safer-at-home order through May 15.

Some teams around the NBA in states that have modified their stay-at-home orders opened their practice facilities for limited workouts on Friday.