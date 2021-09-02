Laker Rumors: NBA Executive Hints Ben Simmons Wants To Play For California Team

The Ben Simmons saga has reached the west coast. Alert Taylor Swift, the 76ers and Ben Simmons have got bad blood. The three-time All-Star and former Rookie of the Year is not happy in Philadelphia.

"Ben Simmons says he refuses to play for the Sixers," says an anonymous executive according to Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer.

The San Antonio Spurs, Toronto Raptors, and the Minnesota Timberwolves have shown interest in Ben Simmons, but Ben appears to prefer the west coast. He has been working out there in the offseason, owns a home near LA, and generally spends his entire off-seasons there.

The reality of trading for Ben Simmons is complicated, as his asking price is said to be high. Trading for Simmons is likely to cost several key young players as well as a handful of high picks.

As for the Lakers, trading for Ben Simmons makes little, if any, sense. The Lakers already acquired Russell Westbrook. They acquired Rajon Rondo for the bench point guard role. Ben Simmons is more of a point forward, and the Lakers already have one of those in LeBron James. Whether the Sacramento Kings or the Golden State Warriors will have the leverage or picks to trade for him remains to be seen.

One thing is certainly clear: Ben Simmons is not happy in Philadelphia.