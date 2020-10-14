Lakers Accidentally Leave Quinn Cook Behind At Arena After Winning Championship

Amid all of the excitement and champagne after Game 6 of the NBA Finals, there was a casualty.

The Lakers left Quinn Cook behind at the arena after winning their 17th NBA championship at Walt Disney World near Orlando on Sunday.

As J.R Smith did an Instagram Live on the team bus, Cook commented letting his teammate that he was stranded.

"Gotta walk back after I win a f---ing ring," Cook wrote.

After reading the message, Smith let everyone know what happened. Dion Waiters suggested that Cook should fly back to the hotel. Smith started hysterically laughing.

Meanwhile, Cook kept pleading for help.

"Come backkkk," he wrote. "Make a Uturn."

Cook, 27, is a two-time NBA champion. He also won a title with the Golden State Warriors in 2018.

He played in six playoff games for the Lakers during their championship run, averaging 2.2 points, 0.2 rebounds and 0.8 assists in four minutes a game.