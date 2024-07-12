Lakers Add Two More Players To Summer League Roster
The Los Angeles Lakers have played three games so far this summer, all being in the California Classic. Before they get ready for the start of Summer League, the Lakers have added some more talent to the roster.
According to Jovan Buha of The Athletic, the Lakers have added center Moses Brown and guard Trent Forrest to the team They will get a chance to see what these two players can do in Las Vegas before any roster decisions are made.
Brown is a former member of the UCLA Bruins, spending last season with the Portland Trail Blazers. He averaged 3.4 points and 3.9 rebounds per game for Portland over 22 games.
Los Angeles needed some help size-wise on the summer league roster so Brown adds to the frontcourt help. He will be given a chance to prove himself to see if he can stay around for the long haul.
Forrest has played in the NBA for four seasons, spending time between the Utah Jazz and Atlanta Hawks. Last season, he averaged 2.2 points, 1.3 rebounds, and 2.4 assists for Atlanta over 38 games.
He will be looking to try to break out this summer, with the hopes of sticking on an NBA roster. Forrest isn't a great three-point shooter, shooting only 20 percent last season, something that could play into how he is viewed around the league.
Both players could provide a big boost to the team that sits 0-3 this summer. As they head to Las Vegas for the full summer league schedule, they will be trying to turn things around.
