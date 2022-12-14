Lakers: An Impending Free Agent Worth Pursuing

It's full steam ahead for your Los Angeles Lakers, who were on the verge of being the worst team in the NBA, before slowly turning their season around. The team is currently 11-15 and could make up further ground tonight against the Boston Celtics. Even so, fans may argue they shouldn't have been in this mess to begin with.

Los Angeles fans have been calling for current vice president of basketball operations Rob Pelinka's head despite the team winning a championship in just Anthony Davis' first season. However, a new name comes into the fold for the Lakers to sign and that man is President of Basketball Operations Bob Myers.

Myers has two Executive of the Year Awards under his belt for his accomplishments with the Warriors which include four NBA championships and bringing in star talent Kevin Durant to a team that went 73-9 the year before. The Lakers front office has remained in shambles for too long and bringing in someone with Myers' talents may be the right move (via Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN).

"My entire focus is on the season and the team," Myers told ESPN on Saturday, declining to discuss his status further.

Myers currently is on the final year of his contract and has yet to sign a new contract despite Warriors owner Joe Lacob being vocal of bringing him back. The pressure continues to stack up for the Warriors who will eventually need to decide on bringing back head coach Steve Kerr and deal with a $500 million payroll.

Perhaps Myers is not in the cards and with Pelinka on the hot seat this could be the perfect opportunity to bring in some new ideas and potentially start over. With a bleak future for the Lakers an eye for talent is exactly what the team needs.