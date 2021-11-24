Lakers: Anthony Davis Had Zero Game Prep Before Tipoff in New York

The Lakers were put into an unfortunate spot on Tuesday night in New York. Not only were they without LeBron James as he served his one-game suspension, but they were almost without Anthony Davis as well.

AD was listed as questionable with flu-like symptoms before tipoff in New York. The Lakers clarified that it was not COVID-related and that it would ultimately come down to how he was feeling heading into the game.

As it turns out, AD was a true game-time decision with the illness. So much so that Davis apparently did not get a chance to do any sort of pregame preparation for the Lakers.

It was really like an AAU thing for me: come to the gym, get dressed, go play, which, I’ve never done that before, ever. So the first couple minutes was kinda like, ‘OK, get loose, get in a rhythm’ type thing, and then I think as a team, we turned it around.

It certainly showed for the Lakers as they let the Knicks pour on 36 points in the first quarter of play. Davis would finish with 20 points in 34 minutes of play and did look pretty tired at times. Especially early on in the contest.

Fortunately for the Lakers, the Knicks turned over the ball 17 times and opened the door to let them back in the game. But unfortunately, they fell short by 6 points and could not complete the comeback.

Up next, the Lakers head to Indiana tonight to take on the Pacers.