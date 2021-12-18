Lakers: Anthony Davis Has MCL Sprain, Out For at Least Four Weeks

As previously covered, Anthony Davis had his MRI today in his hometown of Chicago, and the results are in.

Shams Charania of the Athletic was first with the report that Davis suffered a MCL sprain in the left knee and was expected to miss at least the next four weeks. He will be reevaluated in the next four weeks to see how his progress is going at that point.

On the bright side, Davis avoided a tear of any kind, which would definitely have ended his season, and thrown the Lakers chances of contending out the door. At this point, the best-case scenario would be for Davis to return towards the end of January. The Lakers play 10 of their next 14 at home, so hopefully the Lakers can win a majority of those games.

Davis suffered the injury when Minnesota’s Jaden McDaniels stumbled into Davis’ left leg causing the star big man to tumble to the ground and grimace in pain. Video showed how Davis’ leg bended awkwardly, so in a way this is crisis averted. Davis injury makes him the seventh player to be on the sidelines for the foreseeable future. The other six are currently in the health and safety protocols.

The Lakers will likely need to sign some big men insurance. One of their weaknesses this season has been getting dominated in rebounds and allowing too many second chance points. In the meantime, we may be seeing more of DeAndre Jordan, who has not exactly been setting the world on fire with his play. Dwight Howard and Jordan are the only big men in the rotation now, so we may be seeing more of LeBron James at the five.