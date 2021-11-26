Skip to main content
    • November 26, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Lakers: Anthony Davis Ready to Go, LeBron James Questionable Against the Kings

    The Lakers will get AD back in the lineup and should have LBJ.
    Author:

    The Lakers return home from a five-game road trip on Friday night. They will take on the Kings at Staples Center and will be looking to get back to playing with a winning record.

    Anthony Davis missed the last contest against the Pacers after dealing with an illness. The big man was stuck at the hotel for the entire day resting up in bed hoping to suit up for the Lakers in Indiana. That did not happen. 

    But the good news is that AD is set to return on Friday night. The Lakers' injury report did not have Davis listed on there at all, unlike the last two games. Davis was questionable for their game in New York earlier this week but was able to play despite zero game preparation. 

    Read More

    But much like he has been all season long. LeBron James will be listed as questionable for this one. James is still dealing with the abdominal strain that sidelined him Lakers games for almost two full weeks. 

    The hope is that he will be able to continue the trend of playing despite being listed as questionable. The Kings are 7-12 this season and have struggled to get things going. They just fired their coach Luke Walton after an abysmal start. 

    This is a good team for them to get things going against, but certainly not one they want to lose

    Anthony Davis
    News

    Lakers: Anthony Davis Ready to Go, LeBron James Questionable Against the Kings

    19 seconds ago
    LeBron James
    News

    Lakers: Stephen A Smith Claims LeBron James Has 'Never Been Feared' in the NBA

    15 hours ago
    LeBron James
    News

    Lakers: Malik Monk's Incredibly High Praise For LeBron James as a Generational Talent

    17 hours ago
    lebron-perplexed
    News

    Lakers: LeBron James Claims That His Hit on Isaiah Stewart Was Not Intentional

    19 hours ago
    lebron james usa today 11-21
    News

    Lakers: LeBron James Gets a Couple of Pacers Fans Ejected in Overtime

    21 hours ago
    lebron james usa today 11-21
    News

    Lakers LeBron James Reacts to LA's Overtime Win Against Pacers

    Nov 25, 2021
    Lakers, Anthony Davis, LeBron James
    News

    Lakers: LeBron James Active, Anthony Davis Out Tonight in Indiana

    Nov 24, 2021
    anthony davis dunk usa today 11-8
    News

    Lakers: Anthony Davis Had Zero Game Prep Before Tipoff in New York

    Nov 24, 2021