Lakers: Anthony Davis Ready to Go, LeBron James Questionable Against the Kings

The Lakers will get AD back in the lineup and should have LBJ.

The Lakers return home from a five-game road trip on Friday night. They will take on the Kings at Staples Center and will be looking to get back to playing with a winning record.

Anthony Davis missed the last contest against the Pacers after dealing with an illness. The big man was stuck at the hotel for the entire day resting up in bed hoping to suit up for the Lakers in Indiana. That did not happen.

But the good news is that AD is set to return on Friday night. The Lakers' injury report did not have Davis listed on there at all, unlike the last two games. Davis was questionable for their game in New York earlier this week but was able to play despite zero game preparation.

But much like he has been all season long. LeBron James will be listed as questionable for this one. James is still dealing with the abdominal strain that sidelined him Lakers games for almost two full weeks.

The hope is that he will be able to continue the trend of playing despite being listed as questionable. The Kings are 7-12 this season and have struggled to get things going. They just fired their coach Luke Walton after an abysmal start.

This is a good team for them to get things going against, but certainly not one they want to lose