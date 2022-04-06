Lakers: Anthony Davis Sounds Off On 'Injury Prone' Label

Whether it's fair or not, Anthony Davis' history with the Lakers boils down to two things: one championship title and many injuries. This season has been dictated by the latter. First, it was a mid-December knee injury and then, a foot injury right before the NBA All-Star break. The pair of ailments have led to Davis playing in just 39 games through Monday.

In an article by The LA Times' Dan Woike, Davis pushes back on the idea that he's missed scores of games for injuries that others might play through.

“These aren’t little ticky-tack injuries.”

Davis also voiced his frustrations with his belief that he's in a no-win situation when it comes to playing through injuries.

“So, what the [expletive] do you want me to do? When I play, it’s a problem. It’s a problem when I don’t play. At the end of the day, I’ve got to do what’s best for me and how my body feels. And we go from there. I’m not worried about who’s saying what or who thinks this about me because none of them have stepped on the floor and played. And the ones that did play, they should understand."

Since arriving in LA in the summer of 2019, Davis has missed 84. He's played in only 62% of the Lakers regular season games.

Some of them, like the knee injury and the foot injury this year, have been bizarre, freak injuries, but the bottom line is he's often injured.

Davis labeled both the injuries as "uncontrollable" and went into depth about the foot injury he suffered against the Jazz.

“There’s not one player in the world who could step on somebody’s foot from the air and not roll your ankle. It doesn’t matter the shoe. You step on somebody’s foot, you’re going to roll your ankle.”

When he's healthy, he's one of the best players in the game. Problem is, he just hasn't been healthy.