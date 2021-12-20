Skip to main content
    December 20, 2021
    Lakers Anthony Davis Speaks for the First Time About His Knee Injury

    Anthony Davis spoke with reporters for the first time since he got injured.
    Author:

    Throughout this season, the Lakers have found themselves in a tough situation each week. Whether it is dealing with injuries or players getting put into the NBA protocols, L.A. cannot seem to catch a break. With that said, now Lakers star, Anthony Davis will be out for at least the next four weeks due to a knee injury.

    During the Timberwolves vs. Lakers matchup on Friday, Anthony Davis collided with Jaden McDaniels and instantly grabbed his knee in pain. Later on, as Davis inevitably made his way to the locker room, he collapsed while he was walking down the hall. This made it clear that no matter what, Davis would be out for some time. The next day, it was announced that Davis had suffered an MCL sprain and he would be re-evaluated in about four weeks, according to Lakers reporter Mide Trudell. 

    On Sunday, before the Lakers faced off against the Chicago Bulls, Davis spoke with reporters for the first time since he was injured to talk about how he was feeling. 

    Although no player wants to be sidelined due to an injury, the good thing is that Davis will not be required to undergo surgery. This injury could have been a lot worse and Davis knows that. The Lakers will be without one of their star players now and this will be a big test to see if they can still be successful even without Davis, who can make those big defensive plays. 

