August 22, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsSI.com
Search

Lakers are Considering Paul Millsap

Golden State Warriors and Brooklyn Nets are also reported to be interested in signing Millsap.
Author:
Publish date:

The Lakers still have three open roster spots to fill, and there have been a lot of speculation of who they should target.

Last week, the purple and gold worked out Isaiah Thomas, Darren Collison, and Mike James. Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports reported that Jared Dudley’s tenure with the Lakers is likely over, as the team seems to be looking to fill spots that are capable producers on the court, more so than providing off court leadership.

Evan Massey of Hoop Analysis Network reported that the Lakers are considering the addition of power forward Paul Millsap. The power forward converted 43% on threes two seasons ago, but dropped off to 34% from the perimeter last season. Although the four-time all-star is not what he was at one point in his career, he can still provide an interior presence that can defend well and space the floor with corner threes.

With reports that Marc Gasol is not a lock to remain with the team, Millsap would solidify the depth of the Lakers’ roster, providing the bench bigs the defensive awareness to guard the perimeter as a big man that the team has lacked in prior seasons. 

All_Lakers_Black
News

Lakers are Considering Paul Millsap

Carmelo Anthony Lakers
News

Lakers’ LeBron James Influence Takes Carmelo Anthony Away from Damian Lillard

USATSI_15866684
News

C.J. McCollum Takes Shot at How Miami Heat Dealt with Lakers’ New Addition

USATSI_15949260 (1)
News

Lakers’ LeBron James Finds More Fuel for Motivation

USATSI_16072155
News

Lakers 2021-22 Schedule is Finally Here

USATSI_15393388
News

Lakers Rumors: Marc Gasol 'Not a Lock' to Return to Los Angeles

usatsi_7901722.jpg
News

Former Celtics Great Paul Pierce Challenge for Lakers LeBron James' to Keep Top 5 GOAT

Carmelo Anthony Lakers
News

Lakers Carmelo Anthony talks about what it means