Lakers are Considering Paul Millsap

The Lakers still have three open roster spots to fill, and there have been a lot of speculation of who they should target.

Last week, the purple and gold worked out Isaiah Thomas, Darren Collison, and Mike James. Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports reported that Jared Dudley’s tenure with the Lakers is likely over, as the team seems to be looking to fill spots that are capable producers on the court, more so than providing off court leadership.

Evan Massey of Hoop Analysis Network reported that the Lakers are considering the addition of power forward Paul Millsap. The power forward converted 43% on threes two seasons ago, but dropped off to 34% from the perimeter last season. Although the four-time all-star is not what he was at one point in his career, he can still provide an interior presence that can defend well and space the floor with corner threes.

With reports that Marc Gasol is not a lock to remain with the team, Millsap would solidify the depth of the Lakers’ roster, providing the bench bigs the defensive awareness to guard the perimeter as a big man that the team has lacked in prior seasons.