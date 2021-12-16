Skip to main content
    December 16, 2021
    Lakers Austin Reaves on His Game-Winning 3-Pointer in Overtime

    Austin Reaves had a great game against the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday.
    The Lakers faced off against the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday night and were without some of their star players. Talen Horten-Tucker, Dwight Howard, and Malik Monk were all out due to entering the NBA's COVID-19 protocols. This could have caused the Lakers to lack some star power, but that was not the case. The Lakers ended up putting their trust in the rookie Austin Reaves and it turned out for the best. 

    Austin Reaves scored 15 points and had 7 rebounds all within 32 minutes of playing time. However, the best part of Reaves's performance was when the game went to overtime and the ball found its way to his hands in the final seconds which led to him scoring the game-winning 3-pointer. 

    L.A. made it out of Dallas with a win and Austin Reaves spoke directly after the game about what it was like to be trusted in a situation like that. 

    The rookie has officially proven himself as someone the Lakers can have faith in to get the job done. The Lakers have now won their last three games and even though it was not always easy, they found a way. L.A. has been resilient these past few games and as long as they keep it up, they will be able to keep this winning streak alive. 

    Lakers Austin Reaves on His Game-Winning 3-Pointer in Overtime

