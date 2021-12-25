Skip to main content
    December 25, 2021
    Lakers Avery Bradley and Malik Monk Available vs Brooklyn
    Lakers Avery Bradley and Malik Monk Available vs Brooklyn

    Both will be returning to the rotation tonight after missing last weeks' slate of games.
    Both will be returning to the rotation tonight after missing last weeks' slate of games.

    Christmas seems to have come through for the Lakers, as reinforcements are coming immediately.

    ESPN’s Dave McMenamin just reported that Avery Bradley and Malik Monk will be returning to the lineup tonight against the Brooklyn Nets.

    Bradley has missed the past four games, while Monk has been absent the last five games. After losing their last three games and getting blown out by the lottery bound San Antonio Spurs, the Lakers could surely use any help they can get from their regular rotation players.

    Outside of LeBron James’ production, the Lakers have been atrocious on the offensive end. Bradley and Monk are considered two of the teams’ better perimeter shooters, so this is positive news that the Lakers are getting with their returns.

    Bradley and Monk are expected to go back to their regular rotational roles, with Bradley starting and Monk probably coming off the bench. Hopefully, their conditioning did not wane too much, as both will probably be needed to play a good chunk of minutes, with the active roster still pretty thin.

    Austin Reaves and Kent Bazemore remain in health and safety protocols. Head coach Frank Vogel has been out since last Sunday with the protocols. Trevor Ariza recently entered protocols just two days ago, so the team is still not clear from the virus anytime soon. 

