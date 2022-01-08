Lakers Avery Bradley on L.A.'s Lineup After an Impressive Performance vs. Hawks

Avery Bradley was a powerful force on the court on Friday night. All eyes were on L.A. as they faced against off the Atlanta Hawks at home and they did not disappoint. The Lakers beat the Hawks 134-to-118. A blowout win that appears to prove that the L.A. has finally found something out on the court. After trial and error, they have been able to keep their lineup as similar as possible for each game they play and it is working.

Avery Bradley, who had his contract finally guaranteed just hours before the game reminded everyone why he is in the starting lineup. In 24 minutes on the court, Bradley scored 21 points and had six rebounds, which was an impressive game for the veteran player.

After Friday night's blowout win, Bradley described what he thinks is allowing the Lakers to finally make important defensive plays.

"I think the smaller lineup is activating us on both ends of the floor," said Bradley. "We're flying around, we're executing our game plan, trying to make it as hard as we can on their star players. I feel like we're doing a great job as a group. We executed that tonight. Trey [Young]'s a very good player and he had nine turnovers and that shows that we did our job."

Avery Bradley is the kind of defensive player that allows L.A. to make those important stops, especially while Anthony Davis is still dealing with an injury and remains out. The Lakers showed out and put up a decent fight. Now, as they have won their fourth straight game, they look to their next matchup against the Memphis Grizzlies.

In recent matchups against the Memphis Grizzlies, L.A. has fallen short the last two times. The Lakers will be preparing to make a statement on Sunday to show that they have the defensive and offensive ability to take on this young Grizzlies team led by Ja Morant.