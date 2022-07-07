Lakers: Brian Windhorst Provides the Latest on Kyrie Irving-to-LA Trade Chatter

The worst kept secret in the NBA right now is that the Lakers are the only team seriously interested in acquiring Nets guard Kyrie Irving. There's probably another team or two that's called Brooklyn to inquire, but all the speculation has been centered on the the Lakers.

ESPN's Brian Windhorst, provided his insights on the current state of a potential Kyrie Irving-to-LA trade. The Twitter account "LakeShowYo" was one of the first to capture Windhorst's comments.

"Kyrie Irving absolutely wants to be a Los Angeles Laker. This we know. The Lakers want Kyrie Irving. This we know know. But making that happen, that's a different story. We don't really get a good there's any team seriously on the market for Kyrie right now beyond the Lakers. It doesn't mean they don't like him or value him, they just don't want to pay a potential price the Nets are asking. This is one of those things where we just have to wait and see."

At any rate, Windhorst doesn't think Kyrie will be playing for the Nets next season.

"I doubt Kyrie will be back, I think he'll be on the Lakers, but I don't know when it will happen."

In his report this past weekend that noted that the Nets and Lakers were "actively engaged" in trade talks involving Kyrie, Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports discussed how the Nets desire to include guard Joe Harris in the deal, who has two years and $36.8M left on his deal, and receive significant draft pick compensation from the Lakers, was the main hurdle hurdle in the Lakers landing Kyrie.

Based on Windhorst's comments, it sounds like Kyrie getting traded to the Lakers is inevitable, but what it will cost LA, and when it will happen, is anybody's guess at the moment.

The Kyrie watch continues.