Lakers: Carmelo Anthony Comments on His Puzzling Shooting Statistics

Sometimes, statistical oddities are born from a small sample size. When it comes to Carmelo Anthony and his shooting numbers, it’s no longer a short timeframe of data.

Through the Lakers first 38 games, Carmelo has a home field-goal percentage of 47.3%. On the road, that number plummets to 35.7%.

Carmelo gave his thoughts on the large disparity in his shooting efficiency in a Spectrum SportsNet post-game interview.

“I think it’s the style of play sometimes. We play differently on the road sometimes. When we play the right way, we move the ball, [the] shots are the same.”

To Carmelo’s point, the Lakers offensive rating at home is 108.4. Away from Crypto.com Arena, the Lakers have recorded a 105.9 rating. Unfortunately for Carmelo and the Lakers, both ratings are in the bottom third of the league.

In addition to the style of play, whether at home or on the road, Carmelo did admit that his love of playing in Los Angeles is a factor.

“It is just something about being in this arena. This crowd. The flow of the game. I love it here.”

Apparently, the Lakers home crowd transforms Carmelo into one of the best three-point shooters in the league. He’s converting 46.6% of his three-point attempts at home compared to a meager 29.7% on the road.

Whether it’s the flow of the game of the home cooking, Carmelo will need to find a way to score more efficiently away from Crypto.com Arena.

Carmelo and the Lakers will play 25 of their remaining 44 games on the road.