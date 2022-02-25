Lakers: Carmelo Anthony Set to Return Tomorrow, Avery Bradley Remains Out

It's time for the Lakers to decide the team that they want to be. They'll kick off their first game since the All-Star break against the Clippers at home. With a 27-31 record, Los Angeles is going to need to do everything that they can to stay in the playoff hunt.

Frank Vogel already expressed that the goal is to get to that coveted 6th seed and stay out of the play-in tournament. But the way things have gone this year, that seems like an incredibly difficult thing to do for the Lakers.

The good news is that Los Angeles will be getting Carmelo Anthony back. Melo has sat out since early February and has been nursing a sore hamstring back to health. With Anthony Davis out for a large chunk of time, Melo will be a welcomed sight.

This year, Anthony has averaged 13.4 points per game with the Lakers in 26.5 minutes. He's been a steady veteran presence for Frank Vogel and has helped a lot with his rotations when healthy.

Unfortuantely, the Lakers will continue to be without Avery Bradley. AB has been out with a sore knee since right before the break, and it sounds like he will continue to rest. Bradley emerged as one of the starters for Los Angeles this year, but his absence does open the door for other guys.

Expect guys like Malik Monk and Stanley Johnson to have more reps with Bradley out against the Clippers tomorrow night. Melo should also get plenty of looks, depending on his health.