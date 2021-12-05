Skip to main content
    • December 5, 2021
    Lakers: Clippers Light up Lake Show, Why Westbrook was Irked at Monk, LA's Bad Defense, Did Morris call Bank & More!

    The Lakers’ short-lived two-game winning streak is over after a 119-115, wire-to-wire loss to the Clippers Friday night. Despite several opportunities to take the lead down the stretch, the Lakers couldn’t catch the Clippers due to a combination of poor defense, questionable shot selection and clutch shooting by the Clips. 

    Anthony Davis scored 27 points, Lebron James added 23 and Malik Monk came alive off the bench for 20 points. The Lakers shot 50% from the field (45-90) and 36.4% from 3 (12-33) but didn’t do enough on the defensive end to contain the Clippers who shot 50.6% from the field (41-81) and 45.7% from 3. Marcus Morris led Los Angeles with 21 points that included a backbreaking bank shot late, and Paul George and Luke Kennard added 19 apiece. 

    With their fourth consecutive loss to the Clippers, the Lakers fell back to .500 on the year at 12-12 and will face the rival Celtics on Tuesday night. 

    Lakers Breakdown: Clippers Light up Lakers, Why Westbrook was Mad at Monk, LA's Bad Defense & More!

    We break down the key sequences down the stretch that led to another frustrating loss for the Lakers. Plus, why Russell Westbrook was irked by Malik Monk, how Luke Kennard lit up LA and did Marcus Morris really call bank on a late three point make that put the game out of reach?

