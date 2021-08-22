Lakers Considering JaKarr Sampson and Tim Frazier for Roster Spots

Heading into the season, Lakers are looking to fill two more roster spots, with a point guard addition as a necessity.

Last week, Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports reported that the Lakers plan to go into the NBA season with 14 guaranteed players on their roster.

Via Yahoo

The Lakers, who have 12 players under guaranteed contracts, will go into the 2021-22 season carrying 14 players in order to maintain flexibility, sources said. Each team can carry a maximum of 15 players and two two-way players. A third point guard is a priority, sources said, along with potentially adding another wing.

This likely means their 15th roster spot will be used to either absorb an extra player in a trade or more likely, preserved in case a role player is bought out from other teams.

Haynes also reported that the Lakers had workouts with Isaiah Thomas, Darren Collison, and Mike James, confirming their need for a third point guard.

NBA Insider Marc Stein reported on his Substack newsletter that JaKarr Sampson and Tim Frazier were under serious considerations to be added to two roster spots.

Forward JaKarr Sampson, who spent the past two seasons in Indiana, and veteran guard Tim Frazier are two more free-agent names that have emerged as candidates for the two roster spots that the Lakers plan to fill.

JaKarr Sampson spent the last two seasons backing up Domantas Sabonis and Myles Turner at the four. He would likely provide wing insurance for the Lakers if/when their front court gets injured.

The seven-year journeyman Tim Frazier finished last season providing point guard insurance for star Ja Morant and Tyus Jones of the Memphis Grizzles. On the court, Frazier does not do anything particular elite, but he is not one to turn the ball over much. He’s had ample experience logging substantial point guard minutes with both New Orleans and Memphis, when their starting point guards were injured.