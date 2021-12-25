Lakers: Could Anthony Davis Be on the Block Sooner Than Later?

Entering LeBron James' 19th season, more people have to be wondering how much more he has in the tank. Despite James approaching his 37th birthday, James is still very much the engine that keeps the Lakers going.

Anthony Davis is still only in his 20s, and was considered to be the guy that James was passing the torch to with the purple and gold. Back in 2019, the Lakers cashed in with most of their assets when they traded for Davis. After winning a title two seasons ago, Davis has not lived up to what many fans had anticipated. Durability issues and an early playoff exit have started to give fans concern if Davis is the guy to lead the Lakers after James retires.

Longtime NBA insider Marc Stein recently commented in his Spotify Greenroom the long-term future of the Lakers.

“They had the six worst seasons in franchise history before they got LeBron and who knows? It could be equally bumpy when the LeBron-AD era is over. I think that’s why you’ve kind of started hearing and it’s all very speculative… I want to stress that I have not heard anything to this effect. But you do start to hear that. People are asking the question, ‘Will they trade AD before his contract runs out so they don’t end up in that position?’”

Stein has a lot of equity amongst league circles and although he did say it was pure speculation, it does make sense for many to start wondering if AD will be dangled in trade talks sooner rather than later. At this point, the team is short on young talent in terms of players or draft picks.

Davis did decide to bulk up this past offseason, in hopes of staying healthier this season. He even vowed to play through minor injuries in hopes of becoming a bigger presence with the team on the floor. However, things have not gone as planned, as he is currently out for over a month with his injury and his shooting has approached career lows statistically.

Hopefully, Davis bounces back after his injury, and stays consistently healthy and dominant, so the team can continue to build around him in the years to come.