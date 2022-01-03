Lakers David Fizdale Has Entered NBA's Health and Saftey Protocols

Just as L.A. was starting to get lucky, assistant coach David Fizdale has entered the NBA's health and safety protocols, according to NBA Insider Adrian Wojnarowski. Fizdale was the Lakers acting head coach for six games until Frank Vogel recently made his return.

Head coach Frank Vogel was out because he initially had to enter the same protocols, but was cleared to come back for the Lakers final game of 2021. On New Year's Eve, Vogel took the court once again with the Lakers as head coach. Fizdale is the Laker's lead assistant coach and offensive coordinator, so taking over for some time was no problem.

The Lakers have not only had staff, but some crucial players enter the league's COVID-19 protocols this year. However, L.A. seemed to be getting healthier as players were able to clear out of these protocols fairly quickly. The Lakers had around five players all in the league's protocols at the same time. From Malik Monk to Dwight Howard to Avery Bradley and more. However, since then, they have all cleared out and made their return.

This has been one of those big challenges that L.A. has had to face throughout this season. It is an entirely new system and L.A. will once again have to make adjustments as they prepare for Tuesday night's matchup against the Sacramento Kings.