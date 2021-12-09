Skip to main content
    December 9, 2021
    Lakers: DeAndre Jordan Benching Has Been A Good Move By Frank Vogel

    DJ is a great talent, but his prime years are behind him...
    Author:

    With the Lakers' mediocre performance so far in the 2021-22 season, making changes to the roster has been discussed by everyone with internet access. The Lakers have who they have, but some changes to rotations and the starting lineup were inevitable. 

    One of the names muttered by the masses from the beginning has been DeAndre Jordan. Jordan was a last-minute signing by the Lakers before the season, and many Laker fans who watched Jordan in Brooklyn were skeptical about whether he had anything left in the tank.

    As the season has progressed, it's been painfully obvious that Jordan's legs aren't the same and neither is his game. Removing Jordan from the starting lineup was an obvious decision for Frank Vogel and the staff. What has been a little surprising has been his erasure from the lineup entirely. Jordan did not play at all against the Celtics, and Dwight Howard off the bench was exactly the extra big man presence the Lakers needed. 

    This is not meant to be hard on Jordan. Jordan has been an elite big man in the NBA. He terrified other teams with his presence in the paint, and ask Brandon Knight if any player wanted to get in his way when Jordan was going for the dunk. He was one of the elite big men in the NBA. Unfortunately, this is no longer the case.

    To back up this narrative with facts here is some proof.

    That is quite the indictment. Jordan just hasn't had a good fit on this Lakers team. Anthony Davis is a superstar so comparing him to Davis isn't quite fair. Comparing Jordan to Howard fits better, and Howard has just flat out been better than Jordan. He has more energy, defends better, and cleans up the glass. Credit has to be given to Frank Vogel for making the adjustment, even in the fact of legacies and egos.

    deandre-usatoday
    Lakers: DeAndre Jordan Benching Has Been A Good Move By Frank Vogel

