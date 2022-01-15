Skip to main content
Lakers: Draymond Green Lists 3 Los Angeles Players in His Top 5 All-Time NBA List

Lakers: Draymond Green Lists 3 Los Angeles Players in His Top 5 All-Time NBA List

Quite a nod from Draymond.

Quite a nod from Draymond.

The age-old debate of the greatest to ever play the game of basketball is alive and well. And depending on where you grew up or what era you first started watching basketball, chances are your answer is going to be very different from someone else. 

But whenever a star player speaks up about the all-time greatest, it's always interesting to hear. It's even more interesting when there are several Lakers players listed by someone. 

That was apparently the case for Golden State star Draymond Green. In a recent appearance on Throwing Bones, Green gave his own Top 5 All-Time NBA list. And it is riddled with Lakers stars. 

Read More

MJ, Bron, Kobe...by the way, I don't get off into naming people that is not in my generation. Like Wilt Chamberlin. I didn't see Wilt Chamberlin play. I can't speak on that. Magic and Steph. 

It makes sense that Green would choose LeBron as one of his top 5. Not only is he one of the greatest to ever play the game, but Draymond has seen more than his fair share of matchups on the biggest stage with Bron. 

Jordan is the easy pick for obvious reasons. But there are people out there who would argue that Kobe Bryant is not a top 5 player of All-Time. Lakers fans would certainly like to argue against that sentiment. 

So there you have it. Draymond Green's list consists of 3 Lakers, and he cant take it back now. 

lebron james crowd 12-12 usa today
News

Lakers: Draymond Green Lists 3 Los Angeles Players in His Top 5 All-Time NBA List

30 minutes ago
russell westbrook usa today
News

Lakers: Kyle Kuzma Passes Russell Westbrook in NBA 2K22 Ratings

1 hour ago
USATSI_17445500
News

Lakers: Austin Reaves Gives LeBron GOAT Status

3 hours ago
pelinka
News

Lakers: How Los Angeles Could Land Myles Turner in a Trade

4 hours ago
USATSI_17495903 (1)
News

Lakers: LA Trading for Russell Westbrook "Made No Sense" Says NBA Insiders

6 hours ago
Frank Vogel
News

Lakers: Frank Vogel Calls Out His Players in Film Session Following Loss to the Kings

20 hours ago
USATSI_17495903
News

Lakers: Russell Wesbrook Knows He Must Make the "Biggest Sacrifice" to Propel LA

22 hours ago
stanley johnson usa today lakers 12-28-21
News

Lakers Stanley Johnson Reflects on His Second 10-Day Contract Coming to an End

23 hours ago