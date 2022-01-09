Lakers: Dwight Howard Drops Ceremonial Puck for the Kings

If one thing can be said about Los Angeles sports teams, it's that they are very good at supporting each other. That would include the Lakers and Kings, two teams that share a venue at Crypto.com Arena.

The Kings even have a dedicated Lakers night, something that the Dodgers also do. That was last night for Los Angeles taking on the Detroit Red Wings at home. And Dwight Howard was in attendance to represent.

Dwight made his way out on the ice to drop the ceremonial puck for the Kings. The Lakers big man even got the crowd going, grabbing a mic to start the game.

It must have worked, because the Kings came out and blanked the Red Wings, beating them 4-0. We'll give a little bit of credit to the Lakers big man there for getting the crowd going at The Crypt.

The Lakers are back at home tonight taking on the Memphis Grizzlies and Ja Morant again. The last time the two teams matchup up, Morant dropped 41 points and Memphis walked away with the win.