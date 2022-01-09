Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
Lakers: Dwight Howard Drops Ceremonial Puck for the Kings

Lakers: Dwight Howard Drops Ceremonial Puck for the Kings

Love to see Dwight properly representing Los Angeles.

Love to see Dwight properly representing Los Angeles.

If one thing can be said about Los Angeles sports teams, it's that they are very good at supporting each other. That would include the Lakers and Kings, two teams that share a venue at Crypto.com Arena. 

The Kings even have a dedicated Lakers night, something that the Dodgers also do. That was last night for Los Angeles taking on the Detroit Red Wings at home. And Dwight Howard was in attendance to represent. 

Dwight made his way out on the ice to drop the ceremonial puck for the Kings. The Lakers big man even got the crowd going, grabbing a mic to start the game. 

Read More

It must have worked, because the Kings came out and blanked the Red Wings, beating them 4-0. We'll give a little bit of credit to the Lakers big man there for getting the crowd going at The Crypt. 

The Lakers are back at home tonight taking on the Memphis Grizzlies and Ja Morant again. The last time the two teams matchup up, Morant dropped 41 points and Memphis walked away with the win. 

dwight howard 10-3-21
News

Lakers: Dwight Howard Drops Ceremonial Puck for the Kings

1 minute ago
malik monk usa today 12-25-21
News

Lakers: How Los Angeles Can Re-Sign Malik Monk, and How Much It Will Cost

1 hour ago
USATSI_17454475
News

Lakers: Avery Bradley Sets the Defense Tone for LA Says Lebron James

3 hours ago
lebron james usa today 12-29-21
News

Lakers: LeBron James Praises Memphis Grizzlies Ahead of Sunday Showdown

5 hours ago
malik monk usa today 12-25-21
News

Lakers: Malik Monk's Versatility is Changing Everything For Los Angeles

20 hours ago
lebron james crowd 12-12 usa today
News

Lakers: LeBron James Moves Up to Second in MVP Projections

21 hours ago
USATSI_17437851
News

Lakers: Frank Vogel Identifies the Three Areas Where LA Must Improve

23 hours ago
lebron james usa today 12-29-21
News

Lakers: This LeBron James Stat Proves He is Beating Father Time

Jan 8, 2022